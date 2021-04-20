Pooja Hegde says she loves ‘doing nothing’ and shares a selfie; Gives us a glimpse of her ‘lazy day’

Pooja Hegde has three exciting films in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor and Thalapathy 65.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular pan Indian actresses. Starting from her acting skills in films to her active usage of social media, Pooja knows her way around to grab the attention. Though she is busy with her movie schedules, she has always keeps us entertained with her social media posts and engaging videos. In her recent Instagram story, the diva has shared a selfie of herself and gave us a glimpse of her lazy day.

Sharing the photo, Pooja also stated that she loves doing nothing. The Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actress has been actively sharing posts on social media more often than ever in the recent days. She also shared a throwback photo from her vacation and expressed how she misses roaming around freely without any mask, and made us all realise how we took everything for granted.

Meanwhile, Pooja is waiting for the release of two of her films. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Credits :Instagram

