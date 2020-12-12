Pooja Hegde gives us cues to ace in crop top by pairing it with palazzo pants; Take a look

Pooja Hegde was seen in a white crop top and a pair of blue palazzo pants as she made a stylish entrance at the airport.

Ever since the lockdown for COVID 19 was lifted, South star Pooja Hegde is being spotted at the airports every now and then, as she is travelling to shoot for movies. In her most recent spotting, she was seen at the airport in a chic outfit. She was seen in a white crop top and paired it with a pair of palazzo pants. With this new look of hers, she was instantly given us some cues to ace the look in a crop top.

See the photos here:

On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The super hit film increased her fan base. The film was a megahit venture although it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was higly popular and it keeps making new records every now and then.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was stopped for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

