Pooja Hegde gives us glimpse into her traditional Janmashtami meal and sets fresh fashion goals in ethnic

One of the most sought-after actresses, Pooja Hegde recently shared a story on her Instagram page where she is seen enjoying a festive feast. One can see, Pooja is sitting on a floor mat and enjoying a traditional meal on a banana leaf. The food on the banana leaf includes a variety of dishes, including rice, dal, vegetables, and sweets. Looking gorgeous as ever, Pooja accessorized her ethnic look with statement earrings.

It’s all about Food and festival for Miss Hegde

Pooja Hegde captioned the story, "Festivities and food go hand in hand." She also shared a picture of her platter filled with south delicacies, and it’s evident from the story that our Butta Bomma was devouring the Janmashtami vibes. This is not the first time that Pooja has shared her love for food on social media. She often posts pictures and videos of herself eating delicious dishes.

Pooja has starred in a slew of successful films, including Housefull 4, Beast, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the list goes on. Pooja Hegde’s last release was alongside Salman Khan, in the Hindi film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now, her fans are eagerly looking forward to what’s next in store.

