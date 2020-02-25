Pooja Hegde is giving out wanderlust vibes in her latest picture; Check it out

The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress looks breath-taking in the picture she shared on her official Instagram account. Check it out.

The south siren Pooja Hegde shared a stunning picture of herself and the actress is giving out some serious wanderlust vibes. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are delighted to see Pooja Hegde's latest picture. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress looks breath-taking in the picture she shared on her official Instagram account. The actress is currently basking in the glory of her recently released film called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film starred south megastar Allu Arjun in the lead.

The film was a family drama filled with romance and action. The Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas. The south flick did exceedingly well at the box office. Now, Pooja will be starring in a film with Prabhas in the lead. As per the latest news reports, the south film is titled Jaan. The southern diva will also play the female lead in Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor.

The south flick is helmed by director Bommarillu Bhaskar. The makers of the highly anticipated film, Most Eligible Bachelor shared Pooja Hegde's first look from the film. The fans and audience members could not stop talking about the film. Many fans of the stunning actress Pooja Hegde took to their social media accounts to comment on the diva's chic look from the Akhil Akkineni starrer.

