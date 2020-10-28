Pooja Hegde gleefully shares a PHOTO of 'rainbow spotting' in her vanity van

The actress shared a picture from the vanity van wherein a rainbow is visible on her Instagram account and the fans are very impressed.

The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde shared a wonderful picture of the 'rainbow spotting' in her vanity van. The actress shared a picture from the vanity van where a rainbow is visible. The southern actress gleefully shared a photo of her 'rainbow spotting' on her Instagram account. The actress Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film called Radhe Shyam.

This film will feature the Baahubali actor Prabhas in the lead. The much awaited romance drama is helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar. The makers of Radhe Shyam recently unveiled the first look poster of the Prabhas starrer. It features the lead pair in a stylish look. The fans and followers of Radhe Shyam's lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde were very impressed by the first look of the film. The makers of the upcoming film also released the first look poster of the sultry siren Pooja Hegde.

The actress is seen in her character look which looks spectacular. The fans and followers of the stunner took to their social media handles to express their thoughts about the diva's look from the film. Pooja Hegde will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film features southern actor Akhil Akkineni as the lead. The makers recently unveiled the film's first glimpse, and the film audiences were very intrigued by it.

