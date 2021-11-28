Pooja Hegde glows in sunshine, breaks the internet with her hot bikini look; SEE

On Saturday evening, South diva Pooja Hegde took social media by storm with her latest beachy avatar. She was seen glowing in the sunlight while dazzling in a quirky bikini top as the camera captured her. Pooja Hegde’s latest bikini look was finished with bold lips and highlighted cheeks. Wavy hair caressing her cheeks added drama to her sizzling photo. While sharing her alluring look online, Pooja coupled it with a lollipop emoticon and fans can’t help but praise her.

As soon as the photo surfaced online, it garnered a barrage of likes in no time. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from complimenting the South star. While a user wrote, “Pooja on fire”, another wrote, “hotness overloaded”. A fan also called her the real ‘beach baby’ while flooding her comment section. Needless to say, the latest sun-kissed photo of the star has been absolutely adored by fans.

Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hegde was last seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in the romantic flick, Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie was bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures. The production of the film was stalled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, after facing several delays, the movie was finally released on October 15, 2021.

Now, the actress has a slew of projects in the pipeline. She will be next seen opposite Prabhas in the period sci-fi romance movie, Radhe Shyam. Apart from this, she also has Acharya, Beast and Cirkus lined up in the near future.

