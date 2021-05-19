  1. Home
Pooja Hegde is a ‘Golden Girl’ as she wows netizens with her stunning sunkissed PHOTO

In the photo, Pooja Hegde can be seen flaunting her alluring look while highlighting her beautiful feature under the sunlight.
Mumbai
Last month, Pooja Hegde took the internet by a storm after she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. While on quarantine, the actress shared a few posts and gave us a glimpse of her quarantine life. Earlier this month, she announced that she has recovered from the virus and treated her fans with a happy photo. Now, she has shared a sunkissed photo and made her fans go gaga with it. 

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Golden Girl”. Meanwhile, Pooja has three films in her pipeline. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s release was postponed several times owing to the COVID 19 pandemic.

It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers started the film’s shooting schedule last month in Georgia. Recently, Vijay’s photos from Chennai surfaced online and it is anticipated that they have wrapped up a schedule. More details about the film are expected to be made soon.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

No doubt she looks beautiful. But she over exposes. She is also not good in acting

