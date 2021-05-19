Pooja Hegde is a ‘Golden Girl’ as she wows netizens with her stunning sunkissed PHOTO
Last month, Pooja Hegde took the internet by a storm after she revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. While on quarantine, the actress shared a few posts and gave us a glimpse of her quarantine life. Earlier this month, she announced that she has recovered from the virus and treated her fans with a happy photo. Now, she has shared a sunkissed photo and made her fans go gaga with it.
Golden girl@rahuljhangiani #TanyaGhavri #KajolMulani #SuhasShinde pic.twitter.com/j3t9yhsvsS
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 19, 2021
It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The makers started the film’s shooting schedule last month in Georgia. Recently, Vijay’s photos from Chennai surfaced online and it is anticipated that they have wrapped up a schedule. More details about the film are expected to be made soon.
