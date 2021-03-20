Pooja Hegde goofs around on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor as Akhil Akkineni tries to concentrate; See PIC

Pooja Hegde has two films in her kitty namely Most Eligible Bachelor and Radhe Shyam with Akhil Akkineni and Prabhas respictively.

Pooja Hegde has often shared photos from the sets of her films and every time she does, it has never failed to make the headlines. In her latest post, Pooja Hegde has shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor. Sharing the photo, the pan Indian star has given us a glimpse of how fun filled the team is, and how much they are enjoying during the filmmaking process. One can see in the photo Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni and Bhaskar.

Pooja can be seen photo bombing Akhil as he tries to concentrate on work along with the director. Sharing it, she wrote, “When @akkineniakhil and Bhaskar sir were just trying to work... #mosteligiblebachelor #lastdayofschool”. Recently, she had shared a picture of herself along with Prabhas as an update from their upcoming pan Indian film Radhe Shyam. The film’s teaser was released sometime back, and it received a positive response.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is slated to release on July 30, 2021. As far as her film Most Eligible Bachelor is concerned, the film’s trailer received with a tremendous positive response. Pooja is a part of the Bollywood movie Cirkus which also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. It is also widely reported that she will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film of Vijay tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Credits :Instagram

