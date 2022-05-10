Pooja Hegde to grace the red carpet at the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival

One of the most prestigious events, the Cannes Film Festival is all set to begin on May 17. Many actors from the film industry will grace the red carpet at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Interestingly, this year, popular actress Pooja Hegde is also set to make her debut at the annual festival while representing the country. Pooja will be the first female Pan India star to be gracing the event.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress will be jetting off to France on May 16th. She will be attending the festival on the 17th and 18th of May and is likely to be present at the after-party with the most celebrated actors worldwide.

A source revealed, “India will be prominently visible throughout the festival this year and Pooja is honoured to be invited. Pooja is thrilled that Indian films will be showcased and that content from India will be discussed. As Indian cinema is making strides on the content front, Pooja is happy to represent what the country has to offer.”

Cannes Film Festival invites some of the world's greatest actors every year. To note, this year Deepika Padukone is part of the film festival as a jury member along with other prestigious personalities of the entertainment industry across the world.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot with Salman Khan. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and SSMB 28 opposite Mahesh Babu in her pipeline.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone rocks co-ord set as she leaves the country for Cannes 2022; PHOTO

