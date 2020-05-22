Pooja Hegde is a happy soul as she cuddles up with her doggo for a pawdorable PHOTO

Pooja Hegde has shared an adorable picture with her pet dog on Instagram recently. Check out the picture posted by the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress.

Pooja Hegde is enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest and her frequent social media posts prove the same. The Maharshi actress has been doing all kinds of stuff that include reading comic novels, playing guitar, gorging on pizzas, and much more the glimpses of which have been shared on her personal handle too. Pooja is now an instrumental part of not only the South film industry but also Bollywood because of which her fan following is on the rise.

As we speak of this, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has shared an adorable picture on her Instagram handle which is a delightful sight. Pooja is seen cuddling up with her pet dog in the picture which is sure to catch everyone’s attention. As we can see, the diva also plants a kiss on her furry friend. She is seen wearing a blue and white top and matching jeggings as seen in the picture that has been posted on the photo-sharing app.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde’s latest release is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in which she has been roped in opposite stylish star Allu Arjun. The actress will be next seen opposite Baahubali star Prabhas in a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja will then be collaborating with Akhil Akkineni for Most Eligible Bachelor. The gorgeous beauty will be seen alongside superstar for the first time in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that is slated to release next year.

