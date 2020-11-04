Pooja Hegde is a happy soul as she spends some 'me time' on the beach; See PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde will next be seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, the actress has recently shared a new Instagram post.

Pooja Hegde is currently enjoying the best phase of her career and she has some interesting projects lined up as of now. The diva who is already a known name in the South film industry has now also become an inevitable part of Bollywood. The Ala Vaikunthapurramulo actress happens to be an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Undoubtedly, she enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles.

While we speak of this, Pooja has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle that has sent her fans into a frenzy. The stunning diva is seen spending some solo time at a beautiful beach as she flashes her beaming smile while doing the same. She is wearing a sheer net blue dress teamed up with a matching overcoat as she enjoys the blue waters. Pooja has also added a caption that reads, “The water was cold, the breeze was cold...but the feeling it gave was one of warmth...It doesn’t add up, but then again, I was never good at math.”

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, the actress will collaborate with Prabhas for Radhe Shyam. The movie’s shooting schedule will reportedly begin in Hyderabad on November 5, 2020. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from that, Pooja Hegde will also feature alongside , Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in the Hindi movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that is scheduled to be released next year. She has also been roped in for Cirkus co-starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

