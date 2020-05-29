Pooja Hegde has acquired yoga skills from her mom and here's the proof; See PHOTO

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a picture of her mom doing yoga movements on Instagram which is an inspiring sight. Check it out.

Apart from being a talented actress, Pooja Hegde is also an avid fitness lover and numerous instances prove the same. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress shells out major fitness inspiration for many others out there. She often keeps on sharing multiple pictures and videos on social media in which she indulges in workout sessions that include Yoga and Pilates too. Well, it won’t be wrong to call Pooja Hegde one of the fittest actresses of the South film industry.

It seems like the Maharshi actress has acquired her yoga skills from someone special who happens to be none other than her mom Latha Hegde herself. Recently, Pooja has shared a picture of her mom on Instagram in which the latter can be seen doing a yoga movement while being clad in a black outfit. The actress is all praises for her mother as she calls her a ‘yoga gal’ and further states that she has been inspiring her.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Pooja Hegde, the actress recently fell into trouble after her Instagram account was being hacked. Not only that, but a post was also shared on her handle which said that Samantha Akkineni wasn’t pretty at all. This did not go well with the fans of the Oh! Baby actress who demanded an apology from Pooja even when the latter revealed that her account has been hacked as they weren’t ready to buy the fact. On the work front, the actress will be collaborating with Prabhas for a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear.

