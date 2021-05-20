Pooja Hegde has got sweetest birthday wish for Jr NTR; Shares unseen PHOTOS with his son Abhay Ram

On the occasion of Jr NTR’s 38th birthday today, Pooja Hegde digs out priceless playful photos of her posing with his son Abhay Ram alongside a sweet note. Take a look.

The handsome Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today and on the occasion, he has been receiving heartfelt wishes and blessings from his ardent fans, family, and of course friends from the industry. His birthday has turned out even more special as his first look from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been unveiled today. Well, his close pals are surely leaving no stone unturned to make him feel special. Many stars including, Mahesh Babu, Samantha, Ram Charan, , among others have wished the actor on social media.

The latest celeb to shower birthday love on Jr NTR is Pooja Hegde. The stunning actress has wished the Baadshah star in the sweetest way possible. She shared a few unseen playful photos with Jr NTR’s son Abhay Ram alongside a heartwarming note. Sharing the beautiful photos on Twitter, Pooja wrote, “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Since I don’t seem to have a recent picture with you, here’s a picture of your offspring, the cutie Abhay and I pretending hairspray bottles were trophies for some reason. Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! Sending you loads of love and light.”

Check out Pooja Hegde’s Twitter post below:

Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Since I don’t seem to have a recent picture with you, here’s a picture of your offspring,the cutie Abhay and I pretending hairspray bottles were trophies for some reason Hope you have the most amazing year ahead! Sending you loads of love and light pic.twitter.com/GOy5DSDrDz — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 20, 2021

Overwhelmed with love, Jr NTR penned a gratitude note thanking his fans and well-wishers for the warm birthday wishes. He wrote on his Twitter, “I thank each & every fan, my family members, well-wishers & members of the film fraternity for the warm birthday wishes. Grateful.”

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his film RRR that also stars Ram Charan, , and Ajay Devgn.

Also Read: On Jr NTR's birthday, Samantha Akkineni wishes him the 'very best' for RRR, Alia Bhatt shares his fierce look

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Twitter

Share your comment ×