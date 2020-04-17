Pooja Hegde has the sweetest birthday wish for dad Manjunath Hegde along with a throwback PHOTO

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress Pooja Hedge has wished her father on his birthday through the medium of an Instagram post. Check it out.

The lockdown period has brought us closer to our loved ones or family members and there is no doubt about it. Everyone is making the most of the quarantine period indulging in what they love the most. Southern beauty Pooja Hegde who is known for her love towards travelling is also under home quarantine as of now and spending quality time with her near and dear ones. In the midst of all this, the actress is frequently active on social media too.

It happens to be Pooja’s father Manjunath Hegde’s birthday today and on the special occasion, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress has shared a post meant for him on Instagram. She has also shared a throwback picture of her dad along with the post in which he is seen posing for the camera wearing a black printed shirt and a few colorful ribbons on his head. Here’s what Pooja writes, “Clearly my dad was a rager back then… that shirt though… Happy Birthday, Dad.” She has shared another picture in which her father has prepared some delicious Dahi Batata Puri!

Check out the picture below:

Check out the dish prepared by Pooja Hegde’s father below:

(ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's mirror selfie sets the temperature soaring high; Says 'quarantine made me do it')

On the work front, the stunning beauty began this year with the release of her movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring stylish star Allu Arjun. She has been roped in opposite Prabhas in the upcoming movie Jaan. Pooja will also star alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. And there’s some good news for all the fans of the actress as she will be collaborating with superstar in the 2021 movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×