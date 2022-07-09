Pooja Hegde heads to Bangkok for her next trip, looks happy in latest PIC

Actress Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented and popular personalities in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine on social media. Apart from being a talented actor, Pooja also loves travelling a lot.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Pooja Hegde shared a photo on Instagram as she headed to Bangkok to enjoy a vacation. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing comfy clothes and smiling. While sharing the photo, she wrote, "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section.

Now coming to Pooja's professional commitments, she will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. She also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

