Pooja Hegde is heartbroken and a 'sad puppy' as she reads Sally Rooney's Normal People; PHOTO

One of the most bankable star performers, Pooja Hegde sure knows how to win the hearts of her fans through her social media posts. Be it sharing an update about her movies or posting holiday photos, Pooja Hegde's Instagram looks quite happening. She has shared another pretty photo of her reading Sally Rooney's Normal People.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "Books that break your heart with every flip of the page are something else. Flawed characters, interestingly grey characters…wow! That just hits differently." Pooja finds joy in little things and reading books is something she loves doing the most in her free time.

Take a look:

On the work front, Pooja is working with the most celebrated mavericks and filmmakers She is currently working on Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Salman Khan's Bhaijaan and Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

She plays a cameo in 'Acharya' starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead role with Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

She also has Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu. Radhe Shyam is releasing on January 14, 2022.