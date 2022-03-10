Pooja Hegde on her chemistry with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam: We are looking really good together

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for her next big release Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. While the film will hit the theatres this Friday, fans are excitedly waiting to watch Pooja and Prabhas together on the big screen. Their onscreen chemistry in the trailer as well as the songs has been the talk of the town. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Pooja opined on the same.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Pooja talked about her chemistry with her co-star Prabhas. She mentioned that although Prabhas is a shy person, he is quite jovial around his circle of friends. Pooja believes that is the reason behind the ‘magic’ on screen. “Sometimes you know someone really well but it doesn’t translate onscreen, and sometimes you meet someone for the first time but it just clicks because magic happens. I would like to believe that we’re looking really good together,” says Hegde.

Pooja further shared that people comment that she has good onscreen chemistry with most of her co-actors, be it Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni, or Hrithik Roshan. Pooja said, “People say that I share a great chemistry with most of my co-stars, be it Allu Arjun, Akhil Akkineni Hrithik Roshan. I love love stories. I’ve grown up watching them. And I love to give my all in a scene. Maybe that translates onscreen.”

Talking about Radhe Shyam, the film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will be releasing on the 11th of March. The project has been jointly produced by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies, and T-Series and stars Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi in important roles. The film is said to be set in 1970s Europe.