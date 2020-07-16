Pooja Hegde hits 11 million on Instagram; Says 'I'll entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts'

Pooja Hegde has achieved another huge feat as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram. The actress penned a heartfelt note and thanked her fans for all the support.

One of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian and Bollywood film industry, Pooja Hegde with her every successful role in the films has proved she is here to stay. 2020 has been a great year for the actress despite a lot going on amid COVID-19 pandemic. The stunner started the year on a good note with the success of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She was also seen in starrer Housefull 4, which performed well at the box office. Well, Pooja Hegde has achieved another huge feat as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying a workout at home, Pooja Hegde penned a heartfelt note for fans and thanked them for all the love and support. She wrote, "11 MILLION! Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post.... As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself."

On the work front, after Allu Arjun, Pooja will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas in their upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. The first look of the film was released this month and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry in the title poster is quite catchy. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe. The Baahubali star will reportedly be seen playing the character of a palm reader.

