  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pooja Hegde hits 11 million on Instagram; Says 'I'll entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts'

Pooja Hegde has achieved another huge feat as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram. The actress penned a heartfelt note and thanked her fans for all the support.
4634 reads Mumbai
Pooja Hegde hits 11 million on Instagram; Says 'I'll entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts'Pooja Hegde hits 11 million on Instagram; Says 'I'll entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most sought after actresses in the South Indian and Bollywood film industry, Pooja Hegde with her every successful role in the films has proved she is here to stay. 2020 has been a great year for the actress despite a lot going on amid COVID-19 pandemic. The stunner started the year on a good note with the success of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, which performed well at the box office. Well, Pooja Hegde has achieved another huge feat as she hits 11 million followers on Instagram. 

Sharing a picture of herself enjoying a workout at home, Pooja Hegde penned a heartfelt note for fans and thanked them for all the love and support. She wrote, "11 MILLION!  Since this year has been about my legs (if you know you know ) I decided it was apt to use them for my post.... As usual, I will continue to spread positivity, love and entertain you’ll with my fun and silly posts. Your love and unconditional support makes me dance, walk from strength to strength and love with my heart. Loads of love from Buttabomma herself." 

Check out Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below: 

On the work front, after Allu Arjun, Pooja will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas in their upcoming film titled, Radhe Shyam. The first look of the film was released this month and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Pooja and Prabhas' sizzling chemistry in the title poster is quite catchy. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe. The Baahubali star will reportedly be seen playing the character of a palm reader. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement