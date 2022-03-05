Pooja Hegde is a hot sight to behold in a violet bodycon dress; See PICS

Pooja Hegde is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Radhe Shyam and is leaving no moment to channel her fashion. The star has been donning striking looks to promote her pan-Indian film, and each ensemble is equally incredible. The latest promotional photoshoot of Pooja will leave you awestruck as she makes a stunning case of statement in a violet bodycon dress.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics to flaunt her many moods in a bodycon midi dress. She can be seen wearing a bodycon midi dress, which has frills and also makes it a perfect party attire one can stand out in the crowd. The actress wore it with stunning accessories including rings, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

The Radhe Shyam actor left her dark honey blonde tresses open in center-parted with cute hair clips behind her ears, giving it a unique touch to the look. She also kept her makeup very minimal and is a hot sight to behold.

Check out pics here:

Touted to be science fiction, Radhe Shyam is set in 1970s Europe. The film will feature Prabhas in the role of palmist, who can tell a person’s life story from birth till death and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The film is preparing for a release on March 11.

