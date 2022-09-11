Pooja Hegde is a sight to behold as she dons an off-shoulder white gown at SIIMA Awards 2022; PICS

Pooja Hegde made a stunning appearance at the SIIMA Awards in Bengaluru tonight. The actress was among the many stars who were papped at the prestigious awards function. Pooja brought her A game forward with her sartorial choices for the event. She donned a gorgeous off-shoulder white gown along with a pair of black heels. She elevated her look with a soft-glam makeup look. The Beast actress styled her hair in waves and wore them down. She kept her look minimal and donned only a pair of hoops for jewellery. Pooja struck a few poses in front of the camera, as the shutterbugs clicked her.

Pooja Hegde at SIIMA 2022

Pooja Hegde's work front

Up next, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas's SSMB28. The two co-stars had previously worked together in the 2019 flick, Maharshi. Meanwhile, the Acharya actress is working with Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Jana Gana Mana. After Liger, the filmmaker will once again cast Vijay Deverakonda in this upcoming action entertainer. Both films are highly awaited by movie buffs.

Now, talking about her Bollywood lineup, Pooja Hegde has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali opposite Salman Khan in her kitty. She will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus along with Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda makes a dashing entry in black indo western look at SIIMA Awards