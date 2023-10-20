Pooja Hegde is epitome of style sporting pink bikini on her vacation in Maldives: VIDEO

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actresses in the country today, and has quickly become an internet sensation. In fact, just last year, her song, Arabic Kuthu, from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar went viral on social media. The actress is currently on a well deserved vacation in the island nation of Maldives.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress took to social media to share a video of herself in the serene beaches of Maldives. She was seen sporting a stylish pink bikini, enjoying the sun and the waves in the island nation. She shared the video on her social media with the caption: “Tan lines and good times”

Check out the video below:

Pooja Hegde’s vacation in Maldives

The actress recently revealed via social media that she was on a vacation, in typical Pooja Hegde fashion. She shared a video of herself peacefully resting on a hammock, overlooking the beautiful view of the Maldivian waters. The actress was seen sporting an all-white look, and shared it on her social media with the caption: “Currently unavailable”.

Check out the video below:

Pooja Hegde on the work front

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the 2023 film Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan, which featured Salman Khan in the lead role, and was helmed by Farhad Samji. The film featured an ensemble cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and many more. The film was bankrolled by Salman Khan under the banner Salman Khan films.

The actress was also offered a role in Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated upcoming film, Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Although she initially accepted the role, she later backed off citing scheduling issues. The film is all set to release on January 12th.

After her vacation in Maldives, the actress is set to get back into her busy schedule. She is set to resume filming for Housefull 5, which is set to feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde rocks a green bikini, offering the perfect Maldives beach-style inspiration