Pooja Hegde is on the road to recovery, 'What my mornings look like now'; See PHOTO

As we informed you previously, Pooja Hegde suffered a ligament tear in the foot recently. Now, the Radhe Shyam actress is on the road to recovery and has been undergoing treatment, along with work. Today on 6th November, the Beast star took to her Instagram handle and shared a snippet of her recovery journey. In the photo, the diva dips the injured foot in hot water in order to heel in the comfort of her home. Pooja Hegde captioned the post, "What my mornings look like now… #roadtorecovery #comingbackstronger."

Informing about the ligament tear a couple of days back, she posted a picture of the injured foot with a bandage on the story section of the photo-sharing app, alongside the caption, "Ohkayyy then Ligament tear."

The undying spirit

Keeping up the spirit, Pooja Hegde later shared a video from her vanity, while getting ready for the shoot despite being injured. She captioned the post, "The show must go on."

Up next

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in the project, tentatively titled SSMB28. Directed by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, the film marks the second on-screen pairing of the two actors after the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, ace music composer S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28, and Navin Nooli is heading the editing department. Additionally, PS Vinod has taken care of the camera work of the movie. Backed by S. Radha Krishna under the banner of Haarika and Hassine Creations, the makers have already concluded the primary schedule of the film.

In addition to this, Pooja Hegde will also play the lead in Liger director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

