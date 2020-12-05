Pooja Hegde jets off to Hyderabad for Prabhas co starrer Radhe Shyam's shoot: Report

Pooja Hedge's fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Radhe Shyam that features Prabhas as the main lead. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Pooja Hegde has been quite busy of late, courtesy her recent line up of movies. The actress came to Mumbai a few days back and began shooting for the first schedule of Cirkus co-starring , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma, in the lead roles. After having completed the same, the South diva is said to have jetted off to Hyderabad again to kick-start another shoot for Radhe Shyam. For the unversed, the movie features Baahubali star Prabhas as the main lead.

Moreover, Prabhas and Pooja have already completed a shooting schedule of the movie in Europe last month. Now, they will be starting with yet another schedule in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Jayaram of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame has also been roped in for Radhe Shyam. He expressed his excitement over the same through an Instagram post. It reads, “Great to be teaming up with the incredible @actorprabhas, for @radheshyamfilm a heartwarming story, my next Telugu project. Amazing to witness his persistence, commitment and honesty with his craft.”

Check out the post below:

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam is reportedly slated to hit the theatre screens in 2021. Well, Pooja Hedge’s list does not end only with the aforementioned movie and Cirkus. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty that co-stars Akhil Akkineni and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. It has been directed by Bhaskar. Apart from that, Pooja has also been roped in for the upcoming movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that features .

Credits :Times of India

