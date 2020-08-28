Pooja Hegde leaves fans in awe as she shares a VIDEO of her Yoga practice; WATCH

She is doing well for herself in the South and we can’t wait to see her on the big screens in her next film Radhe Shyam. Now, she has shared a video of herself where she can be seen practising Yoga at her home during this period of lockdown. On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was put on halt for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021.

Watch the video here: