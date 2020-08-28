1
Pooja Hegde leaves fans in awe as she shares a VIDEO of her Yoga practice; WATCH

In the video that she has shared on her Instagram, Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde can be seen practising some difficult yoga postures.
Pooja Hegde is one of the sought-after actresses in the South film industry, who shot to huge popularity. It will not be an understatement to say that she knows her way around to reach her fans and to gain more followers with her social media posts be it her fashion game or her fitness regime. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is an active social media user and she keeps her fans updated with her activities.

She is doing well for herself in the South and we can’t wait to see her on the big screens in her next film Radhe Shyam. Now, she has shared a video of herself where she can be seen practising Yoga at her home during this period of lockdown. On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was put on halt for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021.

Watch the video here:

Credits :Instagram

