Pooja Hegde leaves fans awestruck with her alluring monochrome PHOTO; Take a look

Taking to her Instagram space, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde shared her throwback monochrome photo.

South star Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback monochrome photo of herself. As soon as she shared the pic, fans started posting their comments expressing how awestruck they are on seeing the snap. In the photo, Pooja Hegde was seen with loose hair, and it looks like the pic was taken from an airport. Sharing it, she wrote, “In transit”.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The super hit film increased her fan base. The film was a megahit venture although it had locked horns with Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was higly popular and it keeps making new records every now and then.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was stopped for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021. She also has in her kitty, a film with Akhil Akkineni. Titled Most Eligible Bachelor, the film is touted to be a romantic drama.

Credits :Instagram

