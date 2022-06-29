Pooja Hegde leaves us floored with her latest PHOTOS in a chic white co-ord pantsuit

Pooja Hegde loves to experiment, when it comes to her fashion game. Our budding fashionista made many heads turn with her voguish dress sense during the 75th Cannes Film Festival. A major source of inspiration for the fashion mongers is the beast actress' Instagram account. Setting the internet on fire yet again, the diva posed in a white co-ord pantsuit. She paired her outfit of the day with matching heels and a chain necklace. These captivating pictures were captioned, "Water break please".

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde made another fashion statement in a structured corset and Venetian slit-cut skirt. Her scintillating look was tied with messy tresses and neutral makeup. Sharing the post on the photo-sharing app, she captioned it, "Mess".

Check out the pictures below:

From off-duty airport looks, to walking down the red carpet, Pooja Hegde always managed to leave the fans impressed with her choice of clothes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja Hedge has numerous promising projects in the making right now. The actress is presently filming her Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, with Salman Khan as the protagonist. The shooting of the drama is taking place in Hyderabad at the moment. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

Now, coming to the South, the Radhe Shyam star will be sharing screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in a much-awaited project tentatively named, SSMB28. The movie is being made under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas.

Pooja Hegde has also been roped in as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming action-drama, Jana Gana Mana. The makers recently concluded the first schedule of this pan-India film in Mumbai. This Puri Jagannadh's directorial is being jointly bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is too hot to handle in a pink saree but her makeup had us taking notes; PHOTOS