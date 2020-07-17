Pooja Hegde lights up the internet with her new selfie flaunting her flawless skin

It is to be noted that she received 11 million followers on the photo sharing app and she thanked her fans yesterday for following her.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the South film industry. From a simple pair of yoga pants to a very elaborate lehenga, she owns her fashion game and there’s no denial about it. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is an active social media user and she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She is doing enormously amazing for herself in the South and we can’t wait to see her on the big screens in her next film Radhe Shyam.

Pooja took to her Instagram space and shared a flawless selfie on her stories. This has lit up the internet with fans sharing it across all social media platforms. It is to be noted that she received 11 million followers on the photo sharing app and she thanked her fans yesterday for following her. She also promised that she would keep them all engaged and entertained with her photos. On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster, which was regal. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

