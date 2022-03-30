Pooja Hegde looks like an absolute dream in a floral lehenga; Casts a spell in yellow tint sunglasses; PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde is making heads turn yet again in a floral lehenga that looks every bit extravagant. Pooja Hegde recently walked the ramp wearing a Keerthi Kadire designer lehenga that's all about summer joys, pretty colours, and flowers. Pooja teamed her lehenga with a stylish blouse that came with a V-neck and a curved hem, flaunting her toned midriff.

Pooja Hegde styled her look with earrings that had pearls and a hair accessory in yellow artificial flowers. The flower headband gave a magical touch to the desi look. Dewy makeup and a bright smile completed her look. Pooja Hegde's floral lehenga in yellow and blue is a perfect pick for a pre-wedding ceremony. The Radhe Shyam actress ups her game as she casts a spell in yellow tint sunglasses. Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a line-up of films. The stunner will next be seen in Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. The much-awaited film is all set to release on April 13. Besides, she has Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and a cameo appearance in Acharya starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead role. She also has another movie with Mahesh Babu.

