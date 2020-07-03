Pooja Hegde looks breath taking in her latest PHOTO and we can't take our eyes off her

The gorgeous diva is seen donning a deep red checkered top and minimal make up. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the mesmerizing photo of the south siren.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde looks simply stunning in the latest photo shared on her Instagram account. The gorgeous diva is seen donning a deep red checkered top and minimal make up. The fans and followers of the actress are delighted to see the mesmerizing photo of the south siren. On the work front, Pooja Hegde was seen as the female lead in Allu Arjun's blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by ace south director, Trivikram Srinivas. The southern family drama proved to be a massive success at the box office.

The sultry diva, Pooja Hegde will be seen in the upcoming film Prabhas 20. The makers of this south flick have not yet announced the film's official title. The Baahubali star Prabhas will be seen as the lead in the film helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The southern beauty will also feature in the upcoming film called Most Eligible Bachelor. This film has Akhil Akkineni in the lead. The film is helmed by ace south director Bhaskar. The first look of the actress sees her in a chic avatar. The first look poster of Pooja Hegde from Most Eligible Bachelor left the fans awestruck.

Check out Pooja Hegde's post

The fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. Pooja Hegde and Prabhas had completed a shoot in Georgia for Prabhas 20. The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial returned to the country after which the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed in the country. The fans are looking forward to see Pooja Hegde back on the big screen.

