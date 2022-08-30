Pooja Hegde looks chic in pink co-ord athleisure and branded handbag as she gets clicked post gym; PICS

Pooja Hegde swears by pilates to stay in shape and is often papped outside her gym, shelling both fitness and fashion goals in chic athleisure. The Radhe Shyam actress was spotted today after another productive workout session. The diva once again made heads turn with a pink co-ord athleisure. As per usual, the high point of her gym attire was a brown Dior handbag. Her sans-makeup look was completed with open tresses and white slippers.

Not too long ago, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram account and posted a ravishing photo. The Beast star was a sight-to-behold in a pink top in the post captioned, "What do they say about the eyes and the soul again? #home". Her feed is full of such heart-melting updates.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the much-awaited pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The project will be directed by Liger maker Puri Jagannadh. She will also be working with superstar Mahesh Babu in Trivikram's directorial SSMB28. The project is slated to come to the theatres on the 28th of April 2023. SSMB28 will be edited by national award-winning technician Navin Nooli, and the tunes will be provided by ace music director S Thaman. The camera work for the drama will be handled by PS Vinod. For the unaware, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are working together for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja.

Now, talking about her Bollywood lineup, Pooja Hegde will be a part of Salmaan Khan-led Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.