Pooja Hegde looks happy & energetic as she tries to burn off last night's dessert with intense workout session

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde is super busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects. The stunner has been travelling to Hyderabad and Chennai for her upcoming films. Despite the jam-packed schedule, Pooja Hegde is making sure to hit the gym and stay in shape. The stunner returned to Mumbai yesterday and after enjoying a good meal and a dessert, she is back to her rigorous workout routine. One can see in the video, the Radhe Shyam actress is keeping herself fit and healthy with muscle training, stretching and other various forms of exercise.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Pooja wrote, "Me trying to burn off last night’s dessert.." At the gym, the actress usually prefers the treadmill workout, cardio exercise and weight lifting. She loves Pilates and trains hard with the celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress also enjoys yoga and kick-boxing. Not many know, she has trained in Crossfit from Harrison James. Meanwhile, check out her latest video below.

Pooja Hegde looks super happy as she enjoys her workout session at the gym:

Me trying to burn off last night’s dessert.. #backatitbaby pic.twitter.com/vstCOIA0b6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) July 23, 2021

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen next opposite Prabhas in their much-anticipated film titled, Radhe Shyam. The Maharshi actress has also kickstarted shooting for her next titled Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Besides these, she also has Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and a couple of big-budget Bollywood films.

