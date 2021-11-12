Pooja Hegde looks magical in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory lehenga and we cannot stop swooning over it

Wedding season is here and we cannot wait to take some style inspiration from celebrities. As we all know, celebrities wear some exquisite creations and recently, Pooja Hegde treated us in one by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The stunner opted for an ivory chikankari lehenga paired with a matching blouse and elegant dupatta.

Pooja Hegde accessorised her heavily embroidered lehenga with pearl and kundan studded earrings. For her hair by Suhas Shinde, Pooja chose to keep it straight, simple and open while bindi, minimal makeup and mascara became the highlight of her makeup. Styled by Ashwin Mawle and makeup by Kajol Mulani, Pooja Hegde makes this timeless elegance of a chikankari lehenga a right pick this wedding season.

Check it out:

We cannot take our eyes of Pooja Hegde as she stuns in this masterpiece. What are your thoughts, let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde's latest look in an elegant sharara set is worth taking inspiration for Diwali 2021

On the work front, Pooja recently wrapped up an important schedule of Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast in Chennai. She is back to Mumbai and is working on her upcoming Bollywood films.

Besides Beast, Pooja Hegde is looking forward to the grand release of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022.