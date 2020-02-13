Pooja Hegde looks mesmerizing in a white attire & we can't take our eyes off her; Check it out

The south siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is seen acing her fashion game in a stunning outfit.

The gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde shared a mesmerizing picture of herself, in a white attire, minimal make up and delicate jewellery. The south siren, who featured in a number of films like Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Mukunda and Ram Charan's Rangasthalam is seen acing her fashion game in a stunning outfit. The sultry diva Pooja Hegde looks divine, as she poses for a candid picture. The southern beauty looks breath taking and divine in her latest picture, and we just cannot take our eyes off her.

The fans and followers of the stunner are gushing how beautiful the south actress looks in her latest picture. Pooja had also shared a sweet photo of herself with her mother on the latter's birthday. The gorgeous ladies were all smiles as the posed for the sweet picture. On the work front, the dazzling actress featured last in Allu Arjun's blockbuster drama, called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film was helmed by talented director Trivikram Srinivas. The south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has proved to be a winner at the box office. The film received a thundering response from the fans and film audience.

Right from the first look of the film to the trailer, the fans and audience members could not stop talking about the Allu Arjun starrer. The film which was a complete family entertainer featured Bollywood actress , Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma in crucial roles. The sizzling chemistry between the lead pair was the talk of the town. The songs of the south flick also became instant chartbusters.

