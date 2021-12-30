Pooja Hegde looks like a million bucks in this candid vintage soul still

Pooja Hegde who will soon be sharing screen space with star Prabhas shared a rare candid picture with the fans. Posting the picture on her Instagram handle, the actress captioned it, “Vintage Soul #candid #holidaydiaries”. The still of our Housefull 4 star is mesmerising even without even a hint of makeup.

Check out the post below:

Now talking about her upcoming releases, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam will be out in theatres on 14 January 2022. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is set in 1970s Europe. The project jointly financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series, will also cast Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in crucial roles.

Pooja Hegde also has Koratala Siva’s Acharya in her kitty. The social drama will have Megastar Chiranjeevi essaying the titular role along with Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal. Acharya has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company and is slated to release on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, the actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast up for release in 2022. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film stars Vijay in the lead.