Pooja Hegde looks no less than a diva in this yellow saree by Manish Malhotra; Yay or Nay

After months, Pooja Hegde decked up in a beautiful yellow saree for an event. The pictures are currently all over social media.

Pooja Hegde is one the most popular and busiest actress of South and Bollywood. The actress has been going through a happy phase in her career with back to back super hits movies like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. She keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life through social media.

As the second wave of Coronavirus has been lifted, the industry is trying to get back to normal with all COVID-19 protocols. On that note, after months, Pooja Hegde got all decked up in a yellow lace saree by Manish Malhotra for an event in Mumbai. She went for a sleek hair bun and topped the entire look with a diamond bangle, a ring and earrings. The diva looks gorgeous and elegant, we just can't stop looking at her.

Pooja Hegde took to social media and shared these gorgeous pictures and wrote, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go!" Take a look:

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde has three major projects, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Bommarillu Bhaskar's Most Eligible Bachelor and Koratala Siva's Acharya movies in the pipeline. Radhe Shyam is slated to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021. Acharya's release has been postponed and the new release date will be announced soon. Most Eligible Bachelor is currently going through post-production work and the release date will be announced soon.

The actress is also working on a Hindi movie opposite titled Cirkus and a Tamil film opposite Vijay.

Credits :Pooja Hegde Instagram

