Pooja Hegde looks oh-so-gorgeous in ethnic as she seeks blessings at G.S.B Ganpati in Mumbai; VIDEO

Actress Pooja Hegde, known for her remarkable performances in the film industry, was spotted visiting the GSB Ganpati in Mumbai. The DJ actress, known for her style quotient, looked nothing short of magnificent as she graced the occasion in a resplendent tangerine anarkali suit paired with a vibrant pink dupatta. What added to her ethnic charm were the contrast green chandbalis that adorned her ears, completing the traditional ensemble. As always, the diva looked stunning and elegant in her attire, effortlessly blending tradition with contemporary grace.

See the video here

Pooja Hegde, a devout devotee of Lord Ganesha, expressed her joy and excitement during her visit to the GSB seva mandal. She emphasized that it has become a cherished annual tradition for her to seek blessings from Bappa at this sacred place. The Radhe Shyam actress also took a moment to appreciate the meticulous organization and disciplined arrangement at the venue, which contributes to the serene atmosphere that draws countless devotees year after year.

Pooja Hegde’s on an ethnic spree

The followers of this stylish diva are constantly in for a treat and bowled over by the back-to-back ethnic looks of this beautiful actress. Recently, she graced designer Manish Malhotra's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in a breathtaking sea-green Paithani saree, showcasing her impeccable taste in traditional attire. Pooja Hegde's ethnic fashion choices continue to be a source of inspiration for many.

What do you think about Pooja’s latest look for Ganesh Chaturthi? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde embraces festive spirit as she visits Manish Malhotra’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations; VIDEO