Pooja Hegde looks pretty in little pink dress, treats her tastebuds to local delicacies during Bangkok trip

Pooja Hegde, who is in Bangkok right now, has dropped an appetizing post on Instagram, treating herself to some yummy delicacies from Thailand. Posing in a pink strappy dress, she can be seen choosing from a buffet and we must say, everything looks delicious. Sharing a video of her lunchtime, she penned, "Cannot tell you how delicious this was."

Recently, Pooja Hegde shared a post on the photo-sharing app as she was headed to Bangkok to enjoy her latest vacation. In the picture, one can see the Acharya actress in a comfortable off-duty look. She captioned the photo, "1 month. 3 continents. 4 cities. Let’s go. #gypsiegirl". Immediately after seeing the post, netizens rushed to drop happy comments for her.

Next, Pooja Hegde has a number of thrilling ventures up her sleeve. One of them is Vijay Dverakonda's much-anticipated pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana. The project will be out in 2023. Puri Jagannadh is helming the flick which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Additionally, she has also been roped in as the female lead in Mahesh Babu-led SSMB28. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, this untitled movie will be out in the Summer of 2023. With the pre-production work for SSMB28 underway, the regular shooting for the flick is expected to begin in August this year. The diva is being paired opposite Mahesh Babu for the second time after their 2019 drama, Maharshi.

In Bollywood, Pooja Hegde has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali along with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

