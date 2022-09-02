Pooja Hegde looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow ethnic wear; Fans are smitten

Pooja Hegde is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, she dropped some beautiful photos on Instagram.

In the photos, Pooja Hegde looked like a ray of sunshine. She donned beautiful ethnic wear. The actress completed her look with gorgeous earrings. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Festive times #ganeshchaturthi". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "You looking so beautiful". Another fan commented, "Yellow looks really good on you".

Check Pooja Hegde's photo here:

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, earlier known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji, with music composed by multiple composers, including DSP, Honey Singh and Ravi Basrur, who is also doing the background score of this action-packed entertainer. The team has already shot two songs for the film in Hyderabad, which includes a grand celebratory number featuring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja and Ram Charan.

