Pooja Hegde looks strikingly beautiful in her latest monochrome photo while enjoying the rains

Pooja Hegde has shared a b&w photo of herself while she is lost into deep thoughts. The candid picture is getting all the attention and we can't stop staring at it.
13787 reads Mumbai
From channelling her inner happy go lucky mood in throwback photos to enjoying yummy snacks on a rainy day, Pooja Hegde is keeping her fans updated about her daily routine amid lockdown. The stunner has also been sharing some workout videos and photos of herself and is setting major fitness goals. Recently, she had shared a picture of fried onion bhajiyas cooked by her father. Sharing a picture of the same on her Instagram story, Pooja wrote, "did somebody say bhajiya weather?". Now, the actress has shared a monochrome photo of herself while she is lost into deep thoughts. The candid picture is strikingly beautiful and we can't stop staring at it. 

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, she captioned, "Monsoon musings..." Amid lockdown, Pooja is super active on social media. Recently, she shared her workout video and wrote, "Channeling my inner happy-go-lucky dolphin today, while working on my shoulder and core #everythinghurtsnow." 

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in their upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film is written and directed by Bhaskar. 

She will also be sharing the screenspace with Baahubali star Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The director recently took to Twitter and revealed that they are soon to resume the shoot. He tweeted, "All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja." 

Also Read: Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv; Share a beautiful VIDEO from the naming ceremony

