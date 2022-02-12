Pooja Hegde looks stunning in co-ord set as she celebrates her mom's birthday in Maldives

As you might know, Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is presently spending family time in the Maldives. The star recently embarked on her first family trip in 13 years. Taking to her Instagram account, she posted some captivating pictures from her holiday. Pooja Hegde can be seen setting the table in a stunning white dress. Despite a praise-worthy attempt, the actress could not make the table as attractive as herself.

In another picture, the star is seen having a lovely meal by the ocean with her loved ones. One of the pictures has Pooja Hegde posing with her mom. It was her mom Latha Hegde’s 60th birthday. These pictures were captioned as, “The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you”.

Check out the post below:

Pooja Hedge informed the fans about her family trip with a social media post. Sharing a perfect family picture on Instagram, the star wrote, “Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one”. The actress posed in a white crop top paired with blue bell-bottoms as her outfit of the day and she looked as gorgeous as ever.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently working on her next project with Thalapathy Vijay. Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Beast is already creating a lot of buzz among fans. She will also play the lead alongside Mahesh Babu in the project tentatively titled SSMB28.

