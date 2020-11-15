Pooja Hegde looks stunning in a green ethnic suit as she celebrates Diwali with family; PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde decided to ditch grand Diwali parties in Mumbai and instead chose to be with her family in Hyderabad.

Diwali is all about spending time with family, dressing up best in traditional outfits and enjoying interesting and unique savouries. Celebrities, this time again left no stone unturned to celebrate the festival of lights in the grand way possible. South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde celebrated Diwali with her family in Hyderabad. The stunner took to social media and shared a few photos with her family members. One can see, the Radhe Shyam looking drop-dead gorgeous in a green suit paired with a contrast pink dupatta. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "Decoration duty made me happy."

The actress also shared a perfect fam-jam moment with her parents and brother as she wished her fans 'Happy Diwali'. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo wished her fans with a lovely message that read: "Happy Diwali from The Hegde’s...May your lives be filled with love, light, positivity and happiness. May the light brighten up your homes." Amidst pandemic, Pooja Hegde decided to ditch grand Diwali parties in Mumbai and instead chose to be with her family in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde recently from Italy after wrapping up one schedule of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release early next year.

