Pooja Hegde looks super comfy in cameo sportwear as she steps out in the city; See PHOTOS

In the photos, the Radhe Shyam actor was seen in sportswear with a baseball cab and facemask.

Pooja Hegde’s photos with Prabhas from the sets of Italy were shared online. They even celebrated Prabhas’ birthday there. A while back, Pooja returned to India, and her photos from the airport also surfaced online. Now, Pooja Hegde was papped in the city of Hyderabad and she was seen in a comfortable cameo sportswear. Adopting to the new normal, she was also seen with a face mask.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, where she will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas. Pooja Hegde’s first look for the film was released on her birthday and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. A motion poster of Pooja and Prabhas for the film was also released by the makers on the latter’s birthday. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a love story set in 1960s Europe.

She also has in her kitty, Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. The film’s trailer was released by the makers on Dussehra festival. It was revealed by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. The Bhaskar directorial has Gopi Sunder composing music, while Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh will be editing the flick. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

