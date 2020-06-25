Pooja Hegde looks undeniably pretty in her new PHOTO and we can't take our eyes off her

Pooja Hegde never fails to catch our attention whenever she posts something on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of the latest pictures of the actress.

Pooja Hegde is currently on cloud nine as she is enjoying the best phase of her career. The actress has been a part of numerous hit movies for some time which has made her one of the most bankable celebs down in the South. Apart from that, she has showcased her acting prowess in Bollywood movies too that serves as a bonus here. Pooja enjoys a huge fan following all over the country because of her stellar performances in the movies.

The Maharshi actress loves to be active on social media too and keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Pooja has shared a picture on her Instagram handle with a rather thoughtful post. The diva looks flawless as usual in the picture clad in a white crochet spaghetti top and blue jeans. She writes in her caption, “Instead of belittling, uplift. Instead of Demolishing, rebuild. Instead of misleading, light the way so that ALL of us stand on higher ground” – Oprah.”

Check out Pooja Hegde's post below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will team up with Baahubali star Prabhas for a movie that has been tentatively titled Oh Dear. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the much-awaited flick. She will then collaborate with Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor that has been directed by Bhaskar. Apart from that, the actress is excited to be a part of the Bollywood movie titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali featuring .

