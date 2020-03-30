Pooja Hegde to make a comeback into Tamil films with Suriya’s Aruvaa? Find Out

Now, the latest news update says that the sultry siren Pooja Hegde will be playing the female lead in the upcoming Tamil film Aruvaa.

The south siren Pooja Hegde could make her comeback to Tamil films with the Suriya starrer Aruvaa. There is a strong buzz going around that the makers of the film are looking at Pooja Hegde as the potential female lead opposite Suriya. There is no confirmation yet from the lead actor or the makers, but, if everything falls into place then Pooja Hegde will share screen space with Suriya. The film Aruvaa is helmed by director Hari. The director-actor duo has previously done films like Aaru, Vel and Singam. The fans got very excited when director Hari announced his next film will be with the Kaappaan actor.

This film was helmed by director Mysskin. After this Pooja Hegde shifted her focus on Telugu and Bollywood and featured in many successful films. The diva featured in films like Mohenjo Daro opposite and Housefull 4. Pooja has worked with well-known actors like Mahesh Babu in Maharshi and in Gaddalakonda Ganesh alongside Varun Tej.

