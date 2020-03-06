Pooja Hegde makes eyes POP at airport in an orange outfit and floral trench, giving lessons on airport style

Pooja Hegde looked drop-dead gorgeous in a coordinated orange outfit and floral trench, giving lessons on airport style. Check out photos below.

South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde was spotted at the airport in her best stylish look. The stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in a coordinated orange outfit and floral trench, giving lessons on airport style. Killing it with her infectious smile, Pooja looked pretty as ever and looks like she headed to Hyderabad airport directly after attending an event. The floral trench has taken her overall look altogether to the next level. Pooja completed her look with open soft curls, hoops and minimal makeup.

Pooja Hegde is known for her impeccable style statements and this time again, she has nailed it. What do you think about her latest airport look? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, Pooja will be seen next in Prabhas starrer Jaan. The shooting of the film went on floors last month and now, the team has headed to Europe for the new schedule. Radha Krishna Kumar directorial has been the talk of the town since its inception and fans are eagerly looking forward to this film.

Check out Pooja Hegde's airport look below:

As earlier we reported, Prabhas will be seen in never seen before look and will have a key flashback in the second half. Also, Prabhas' look and costume are going to be one of the highlights in the film.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More