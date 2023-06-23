Pooja Hegde makes Thalapathy Vijay perform Butta Bomma hook step and it's imperfectly perfect; Unseen VIDEO

Pooja Hegde, who has worked with Thalapathy Vijay on the film Beast, treated fans with an unseen video. The superstar is seen doing the hook step of the blockbuster song Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun's Allu Vaikunthapuramloo with Pooja Hegde and a few kids on the sets. The video is legit all things cute and Vijay's candid nature is a total show-stealer.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pooja Hegde captioned, "Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast Since it was @actorvijay Thalapathy’s bday yesterday#buttabomma #behindthescenes." The actress made him groove to Butta Bomma's song during the shoot of their film Beast, which was released last year. The superstar joined the viral Butta Bomma trend late but has totally won it. We can't get over the video.

For the unversed, Butta Bomma was a popular track from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. From Shilpa Shetty, Karthik Aaryan to David Warner, everyone from all over the corner grooved to Butta Bomma and the hook step became a viral trend on the Internet as well. Now, after 2 years, Vijay joined the trend and totally owned it.

Watch the video of Thalapathy Vijay grooving to Butta Bomma song with Pooja Hegde

About Beast

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde teamed up for the first time in Beast, which was directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film was released in 2022, and became a commercial success despite mixed reviews from the audiences. The songs from the film including Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana became an instant hit.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Leo, which is a highly anticipated film. The first look and first single Naa Ready were released on the actor's birthday and received a massive response. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead and Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist of the film.

Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her next film. She was announced to be part of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram but has backed out. The actress has backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more. A source close informed Pinkvilla, "She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi,”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leo Naa Ready Song OUT: Thalapathy Vijay's mass signature step can be the next viral thing on the Internet