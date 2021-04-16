Pooja Hegde misses ‘roaming freely without mask’; Shares throwback photo from her vacation

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram space and shared a photo while saying how she misses the good old days.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses. Though she is busy with her movie schedules, she has always kept us entertained with her social media posts and engaging videos. In her recent Instagram photo, the diva has shared a throwback photo of herself from her vacation and expressed how she misses roaming around freely without masks. She added that we all have taken so many things for granted.

Pooja wrote, “Back when people didn’t wear masks and roaming around freely was a thing... There’s so much we took for granted!” Well, we all miss the good old days, don’t we? With the raising number of COVID 19 positive cases, it looks like there is a long way to go before we all start living our lives normally. Before this, the Ala Vaikunthapuramloo actress shared a video of her watching the popular sitcom Friends and expressed how she is a big fan of the series.

Meanwhile, Pooja is waiting for the release of two of her films. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, has Prabhas as the male lead. Pooja Hegde’s glimpse as a princess from the historic fiction film took the internet by a storm when the makers released a short video clip. She also has in her kitty Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. It was announced recently by the makers of the Kollywood film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 that the film will have Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Starring Vijay as the male lead, the film will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

