Pooja Hegde nails ripped denim attire as she arrives at the airport; See PHOTOS

The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor aced the ripped denim attire as she arrived in style at the airport.

As the country is slowly getting back to normal after being in lockdown for months, celebrities are being spotted as they step out for various reasons. Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, was spotted at the airport yesterday, and in the photos, one cannot help but notice how she has aced the ripped denim attire as she arrived in style at the airport. As she was spotted in the airport, shutterbugs surrounded her and took photographs of the Radhe Shyam actress.

She was seen in a ripped denim skirt and paired it with a cool white tee. She completed the look by letting her hair free. Recently, she took to social media and announced that she has received more than 11 million followers of the photo sharing app Instagram. On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The super hit film increased her fan base hugely.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed that they have resumed with the shooting after it was put on halt for more than five months. They also recently shared the film’s first look poster, which was regal. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in 2021.

