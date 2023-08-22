Pooja Hegde no longer part of Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh due to THIS reason; Reports

Reports have already strongly suggested that Pooja Hegde will not be a part of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh anymore. There have been many rumors circulating about the actress no longer being a part of the heavily anticipated project. But the latest reports are strongly indicating that her high remuneration is what might have caused Pooja's exit from the Pawan Kalyan starrer.

There is a heavy buzz going around that Pooja Hegde is being very careful with her selection of films. Owing to her last few films not being that well received by the audience, the actress is hoping to be choosy in regards to which film she commits to next.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are set to produce Ustaad Bhagat Singh under their banner, Mythri Movie Makers. As of now, the reported cast of the film also includes Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B S Avinash, Gauthami, and Chammak Chandra. The film was reported to be a remake of Atlee’s Tamil film, Theri, which was released in 2016.

Theri was Atlee’s second directorial venture and starred Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson. Since the original was a huge success, Pawan Kalyan fans are eagerly anticipating Ustaad Bhagat Singh to be a similar success for their favorite star. Also, even previously, Thalapathy Vijay’s film remakes have proven to be hits for Pawan Kalyan.

Vijay’s Kushi, co-starring Jyothika, was remade into a Telugu film with the same title, starring Pawan Kalyan. Both the original and the remake were big hits in their respective languages.

Pooja Hegde is being choosy with the films that have been offered to her

Pooja has been very careful about which film to be part of next in her career. Reports suggest that there are many offers coming her way, but the actress wants to be careful with what she appears in next. There are also talks happening for Pooja to be a part of Sai Dharam Tej's new film with Sampath Nandi. The film will reportedly be bankrolled by Pooja’s frequent collaborator Trivikram Srinivas’s production house.

