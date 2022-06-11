Pooja Hegde oozes royalty in new BTS photos as she gets dolled up; Fans say 'Gorgeous'

Pooja Hegde is one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry. She often treats her fans with a glimpse of her everyday routine on social media. Pooja has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain.

Pooja shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos from her latest project and oozed royalty as she got dolled up in Indian attire. She also accessorized her look well with some jewellery. Nonetheless to say, she was looking pretty in the pictures. While sharing the post, Pooja wrote, "Dolling up #bts". As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Gorgeous." Some dropped heart emoticons.

See Pooja Hegde's photo here:

Now coming to Pooja's professional commitments, she will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Sources claim that she will start shooting for the movie in Mumbai from the first week of June. This Puri Jagannadh's directorial is currently in the pre-production phase. Jana Gana Mana is likely to be made in five different languages.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. She also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Jana Gana Mana: Pooja Hegde to play the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s action drama